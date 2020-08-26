Napa County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 1,377 cases. There have been 13 deaths, with 677 people listed as recovered.
The number of people who are hospitalized increased to seven, two more than on Tuesday. Thirteen local residents have died since March.
The county reported Friday that it had been taken off the state’ County Monitoring List, a feat that if maintained for 14 consecutive days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.
To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said — a standard the county is not currently meeting.
The county reported Monday that the county COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week at Napa Valley Expo, with test results currently coming back within three to five business days.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it may take several weeks to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
