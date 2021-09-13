 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 126 COVID-19 cases over weekend

COVID-19 update

Another 126 people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the Friday-to-Monday weekend, the county health department has announced.

The new cases were reported Monday afternoon on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, following a week in which reported infections fell by more than a third from the week before. The 194 cases recorded Sept. 3-9 were 36% fewer than in the previous week, although the most recent total covers the Labor Day weekend, making it unclear how the decrease will hold up during a non-holiday week.

Caseloads in Napa County remain well above their levels from the beginning of the summer, before the advance of the more virulent Delta strain of the virus. COVID-19 infections in the county dipped to as few as 22 in a week in mid-June before climbing.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 rose from 25 on Friday to 28 Monday, and no local intensive care beds were available.

Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination program provided 1,955 doses for the week ending Friday, bringing its overall total to 219,126, according to the county Health and Human Services agency. Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are given in two doses a few weeks apart, while an alternative from Johnson & Johnson is provided as a single dose.

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

