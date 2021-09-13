Napa County reports 126 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Another 126 people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the Friday-to-Monday weekend, the county health department has announced.

The new cases were reported Monday afternoon on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, following a week in which reported infections fell by more than a third from the week before. The 194 cases recorded Sept. 3-9 were 36% fewer than in the previous week, although the most recent total covers the Labor Day weekend, making it unclear how the decrease will hold up during a non-holiday week.

Caseloads in Napa County remain well above their levels from the beginning of the summer, before the advance of the more virulent Delta strain of the virus. COVID-19 infections in the county dipped to as few as 22 in a week in mid-June before climbing.

The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 rose from 25 on Friday to 28 Monday, and no local intensive care beds were available.