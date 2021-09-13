Napa County reports 126 COVID-19 cases over weekend

Another 126 people in Napa County tested positive for the coronavirus during the Friday-to-Monday weekend, the county health department has announced.
The new cases were reported Monday afternoon on the county’s COVID-19 informational website, following a week in which reported infections fell by more than a third from the week before. The 194 cases recorded Sept. 3-9 were 36% fewer than in the previous week, although the most recent total covers the Labor Day weekend, making it unclear how the decrease will hold up during a non-holiday week.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Caseloads in Napa County remain well above their levels from the beginning of the summer, before the advance of the more virulent Delta strain of the virus. COVID-19 infections in the county dipped to as few as 22 in a week in mid-June before climbing.
The number of people hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 rose from 25 on Friday to 28 Monday, and no local intensive care beds were available.
Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination program provided 1,955 doses for the week ending Friday, bringing its overall total to 219,126, according to the county Health and Human Services agency. Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are given in two doses a few weeks apart, while an alternative from Johnson & Johnson is provided as a single dose.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com