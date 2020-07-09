Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There was an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, but the number of hospitalizations held steady, Napa County reported.

With 13 new cases, the total since March is 466 cases, with four deaths.

Thursday's total was more than double the five cases reported on Wednesday, but many fewer than the record 60 cases reported on Monday.

Cases spiked in June and early July, prompting state officials to put Napa County on a “watch list” Monday for possible closure of certain businesses that had been allowed to reopen previously. On Tuesday, the state made the order official, forcing bars and indoor dining and wine tasting to close as of 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

The new closure will last at least 21 days. State officials will monitor Napa County’s caseload and could extend the closure if the spike does not slow.

Since March, 41 county residents shave been hospitalized; 12 are currently hospitalized.

County officials have blamed the spike on a variety of factors, including careless social gatherings and specific localized outbreaks, including a “congregate” setting, where multiple unrelated people live together. While the county did not identify the location, it said it was not a long-term care facility.