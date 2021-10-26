Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Thirteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

The county Health and Human Services agency’s latest daily online update followed a continuing downturn in weekend case counts, with 24 new COVID-19 infections recorded from Friday to Monday, compared to 41 new cases Oct. 15-18 and 50 cases Oct. 8-11. The 98 positive tests reported for the week ending Thursday was Napa County’s first seven-day total under 100 since July.

Daily case counts last week dipped as low as three Oct. 20, before jumping to 27 a day later and 17 on Friday.

As of Tuesday, 13 people in Napa County were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 20% of local intensive-care beds were available.

