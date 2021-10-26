 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Thirteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

The county Health and Human Services agency’s latest daily online update followed a continuing downturn in weekend case counts, with 24 new COVID-19 infections recorded from Friday to Monday, compared to 41 new cases Oct. 15-18 and 50 cases Oct. 8-11. The 98 positive tests reported for the week ending Thursday was Napa County’s first seven-day total under 100 since July.

Daily case counts last week dipped as low as three Oct. 20, before jumping to 27 a day later and 17 on Friday.

As of Tuesday, 13 people in Napa County were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 20% of local intensive-care beds were available.

The countdown is almost on for children to get vaccinated.  The White House says kids aged 5-11 are weeks away from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The shots could be shipped as soon as November 2 and children will be able to get the jab at the pediatricians office, their pharmacy and possibly their school.  RJ Proy says hes getting his six year old vaccinated as soon as its possible after a recent COVID scare. Proy says his son - who was four when the pandemic began - needs to learn a life that's not under the shadow of this virus.  I'm going to be more comfortable taking him places, just going out and experiencing things with him when I know he, my wife and I area all vaccinated," Proy said.But not all parents feel that way. Many are still gun shy. Some say theres still more research that needs to be done before they make a final decision. The administration is banking on parents to come around - if they have not yet already. Theyve already ordered 65 million doses and signed up more than 25,000 providers to administer the vaccine.  For now though, there wont be a requirement in most places for kids to get the jab. California is the only state to mandate vaccines in children for school. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he has no plans to do that during the remainder of his time in office. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News