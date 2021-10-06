 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

COVID-19 update

Thirteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on COVID-19’s spread.

That figure was down from the 32 infections reported Tuesday by the county’s Health and Human Services agency. Since reaching a mid-August peak of 324 new cases in a week amid the spread of a more virulent Delta variant of COVID-19, Napa County has seen an easing of local viral spread, with the most recent weekly total of 148 infections Sept. 24-30 dropping 8% from the week before.

Napa County reported 15 people hospitalized locally with coronavirus systems as of Wednesday, with 21% of intensive care beds available.

Health authorities on Tuesday announced the 98th COVID-related death of a person with Napa County dies, although that death — of an unvaccinated American Canyon woman — actually occurred Sept. 4 in a hospital outside the county, with Napa officials not learning of the cause until weeks later.

A total of 228,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided in Napa County, a figure that includes Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and each dose of the two-part vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

