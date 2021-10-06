Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Thirteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on COVID-19’s spread.

That figure was down from the 32 infections reported Tuesday by the county’s Health and Human Services agency. Since reaching a mid-August peak of 324 new cases in a week amid the spread of a more virulent Delta variant of COVID-19, Napa County has seen an easing of local viral spread, with the most recent weekly total of 148 infections Sept. 24-30 dropping 8% from the week before.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Napa County reported 15 people hospitalized locally with coronavirus systems as of Wednesday, with 21% of intensive care beds available.

Health authorities on Tuesday announced the 98th COVID-related death of a person with Napa County dies, although that death — of an unvaccinated American Canyon woman — actually occurred Sept. 4 in a hospital outside the county, with Napa officials not learning of the cause until weeks later.

A total of 228,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided in Napa County, a figure that includes Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and each dose of the two-part vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.