Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Thirteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, Napa County officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on COVID-19’s spread.
That figure was down from the 32 infections reported Tuesday by the county’s Health and Human Services agency. Since reaching a mid-August peak of 324 new cases in a week amid the spread of a more virulent Delta variant of COVID-19, Napa County has seen an easing of local viral spread, with the most recent weekly total of 148 infections Sept. 24-30 dropping 8% from the week before.
Napa County reported 15 people hospitalized locally with coronavirus systems as of Wednesday, with 21% of intensive care beds available.
Health authorities on Tuesday announced the 98th COVID-related death of a person with Napa County dies, although that death — of an unvaccinated American Canyon woman — actually occurred Sept. 4 in a hospital outside the county, with Napa officials not learning of the cause until weeks later.
A total of 228,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided in Napa County, a figure that includes Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine and each dose of the two-part vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
Photos: Free COVID-19 vaccines offered at Napa clinic
OLE Health distributes care bags to residents of the Bowl
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa
OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa SK
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
