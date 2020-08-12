Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

New COVID-19 cases dropped from 55 on Tuesday to 13 on Wednesday, with the number of deaths remaining at 11, Napa County reported.

Because of ongoing difficulties with the state's electronic lab reporting system, the county warns that daily numbers could be undercounts.

There have now been 1,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Napa County residents, with 393 people considered recovered, the county said.

Hospitalizations dropped to eight on Wednesday, a decline of one from the day before. There are now nine active outbreaks in congregate living facilities, an increase of one from Tuesday, the county said.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.