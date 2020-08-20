Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

There were 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Wednesday, which ties for the lowest daily total so far this month.
This brings the pandemic’s total to 1,295 cases, with 13 deaths, including two reported Monday. The county lists 393 people as recovered.
There were seven local residents hospitalized, a decrease of two from Monday, the county reported.
Napa County experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
The county set a record last week with 160 cases.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it may take several weeks to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join
Watch Now: Turtle Rock Bar and Cafe survives the Hennessey Fire
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.