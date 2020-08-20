Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Wednesday, which ties for the lowest daily total so far this month.

This brings the pandemic’s total to 1,295 cases, with 13 deaths, including two reported Monday. The county lists 393 people as recovered.

There were seven local residents hospitalized, a decrease of two from Monday, the county reported.

Napa County experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

The county set a record last week with 160 cases.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.