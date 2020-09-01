 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

There were 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, which was the lowest Tuesday total in seven weeks, Napa County reported.

There was one county residents hospitalized on Tuesday, reflecting a steady drop in hospitalizations over the past week.

According to the county, 1,444 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 13 deaths since March.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new plan that supersedes the old watch list. Napa County was placed on Tier 2, which meant that gyms, restaurants, salons, barber shops and churches were allowed to bring customers back inside, with restrictions, effective this week.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.

To complete a screening and schedule a test for the coronavirus, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join

Concerned about COVID-19?

