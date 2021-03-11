Napa County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

New cases of COVID-19 are continuing at a low level not seen since last October, according to Napa County's Thursday update.
There were 14 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total for the week so far to 73 cases. There were no deaths reported for seventh day in a row, the longest stretch since mid-December.
Because of dropping case counts, Napa County bumped from purple tier to red tier last week, reducing restrictions on businesses and gatherings. If things continue as they are, county public health officials have held out hope that Napa County could rise to California's orange tier later this month.
The county said 63,393 doses of COVID vaccines have been to people who live or work in Napa County, an increase of 3,548 doses since Wednesday's report.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
