Napa County reports 15 new coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fifteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 183, the county announced Saturday. Of the total cases, 75 are still considered active.

Three people remain hospitalized locally with COVID-19, while the number of residents who have recovered from the virus improved by two cases, bring the total to 105, according to an update on the county’s website.

Three people have died in Napa County due to coronavirus complications.

Additional county coronavirus demographics can be found at the county's website: countyofnapa.org/Coronavirus.

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.

The county said 13,707 Napa County residents have been tested, with 13,474 receiving negative results. Results are pending on 50 people.

To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com