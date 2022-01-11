Napa County reports 153 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Another 153 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Tuesday in the latest update on the country’s latest pandemic spike.
The update follows the county’s report of 416 positive tests for COVID-19 over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, and a one-day increase of 397 cases on Friday. In Napa County and across California and the U.S., COVID-19 cases have been on the rise with the spread of Omicron, a highly contagious variant of the virus that is powering the disease’s most wide-ranging surge since the spread of the Delta strain in the summer of 2021.
The 880 new positive tests the county recorded for the week ending Thursday is more than the county witnessed at its previous peak, during the winter of 2020-21.
The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus fell to 15 Tuesday from 21 on Monday, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website. Sixteen percent of local intensive-care beds were available.
Napa County’s death toll from the virus remained at 108 overall (including five non-residents), with the most recent fatality taking place on New Year’s Day.
Half of Napa County residents who are least 12 years old and eligible to receive a booster dose of coronavirus vaccine have done so, according to the county health department. The county's overall rate of full vaccination stands at 73.1%.
Nationwide, the Omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 700,000 a day on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. The number of Americans hospitalized with the virus is running at about 110,000, just short of the peak of 124,000 last January.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
