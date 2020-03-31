Napa County reports 15th coronavirus case

A 15th person in Napa County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the county announced Tuesday afternoon.

The newest COVID-19 patient lives in the unincorporated county near the city of Napa and is under an isolation order, according to Molly Rattigan, deputy county executive officer, who said an investigation into the case is underway. It was the first new case reported by Napa County since the disclosure of four infections on Sunday.

Since the first Napa County cases were reported on March 22, every jurisdiction except Yountville has recorded one, the county said. The tally as of mid-day Tuesday: city of Napa, 9; unincorporated Napa County, 3; and one each in American Canyon, Calistoga and St. Helena.

Overall, California has reported 7,477 residents testing positive for the virus with more than 130 dying from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Updated testing data from Napa County is available at countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.