Napa County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total since March to 1,393 cases. There have been 13 deaths, with 708 people listed as recovered.

The number of people who are hospitalized declined by one to six on Thursday.

Among all cases, 52% have been male, the county reported. Hispanics comprise 52% of cases, non-Hispanic whites 18%. The county provided no further breakdown.

Cases sorted by age group: 0-17, 13%; 18-29, 22%; 30-49, 34%; 50-64, 22%, and over 64, 10%,

The county reported last Friday that it had been taken off the state’ County Monitoring List, a feat that if maintained for 14 consecutive days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.

To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said — a standard the county is not currently meeting.