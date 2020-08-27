Napa County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Napa County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total since March to 1,393 cases. There have been 13 deaths, with 708 people listed as recovered.
The number of people who are hospitalized declined by one to six on Thursday.
Among all cases, 52% have been male, the county reported. Hispanics comprise 52% of cases, non-Hispanic whites 18%. The county provided no further breakdown.
Cases sorted by age group: 0-17, 13%; 18-29, 22%; 30-49, 34%; 50-64, 22%, and over 64, 10%,
The county reported last Friday that it had been taken off the state’ County Monitoring List, a feat that if maintained for 14 consecutive days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.
To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said — a standard the county is not currently meeting.
The county reported Monday that the county COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week at Napa Valley Expo, with test results currently coming back within three to five business days.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
