Napa County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with three people hospitalized.
There have been 1,528 cases since March. The county reports that 13 people have died and 1,193 have recovered.
To sign up for a test, visit: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
