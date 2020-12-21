Napa County reports 163 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

Napa County began the week Monday reporting 163 new COVID-19 cases, which was down from 234 cases the Monday before.
Twenty-six county residents are hospitalized, a number unchanged from Friday. The number of local deaths remained at 24, following five deaths the previous two weeks.
There have now been 4,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, with a third of them occurring this month, according to county figures. The county said 2,895 cases are considered "active."
Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area have been under a tougher state stay-home order since Friday. The order was triggered when the availability of regional intensive care hospital beds dropped below 15%.
On Monday, the Bay Area's ICU availability was 13.7%, an improvement since Friday when it was 12.8%.
Locally, Queen of the Valley and St. Helena hospitals reported 20% ICU availability on Monday, a jump from 18% on Friday.
Under the new stay-home order, restaurants and wineries cannot serve customers indoors or outside, salons and barbershops had to close and occupancy limits were set for various types of businesses. People are to avoid gatherings, travel as little as possible, wear masks and maintain social distance.
For more information, visit countyofnapa.org
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus. Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
