Napa County reports 163 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths

Napa County began the week Monday reporting 163 new COVID-19 cases, which was down from 234 cases the Monday before.

Twenty-six county residents are hospitalized, a number unchanged from Friday. The number of local deaths remained at 24, following five deaths the previous two weeks.

There have now been 4,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, with a third of them occurring this month, according to county figures. The county said 2,895 cases are considered "active."

Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area have been under a tougher state stay-home order since Friday. The order was triggered when the availability of regional intensive care hospital beds dropped below 15%.

On Monday, the Bay Area's ICU availability was 13.7%, an improvement since Friday when it was 12.8%.

Locally, Queen of the Valley and St. Helena hospitals reported 20% ICU availability on Monday, a jump from 18% on Friday.