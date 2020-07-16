Napa County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the week's total to 101

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seventeen people from the length of the Napa Valley are the newest confirmed COVID-19 patients, Napa County reported Thursday.

Among the newest cases, four are people from the city of Napa (324 total cases), five from American Canyon (97 cases), five from Calistoga (44 cases), two from the unincorporated area east of Napa (10 cases) and one from the unincorporated area between St. Helena and Calistoga (41 cases).

Since March, Napa County has reported 578 cases, with four deaths. Eleven patients were in hospitals on Thursday, an increase of one since Wednesday.

The county has tallied 101 cases this week and is likely to break the one-week record of 106 cases set in early July when Friday's report is made.

As of Thursday, California had reported 356,178 COVID-19 cases and 7,345 deaths. Cases have been surging statewide this month, including in Napa County, prompting the state to require some businesses to close again.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo