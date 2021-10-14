Napa County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Seventeen more Napa County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Thursday afternoon.

The latest daily update by the county Health and Human Services agency was an uptick from the 13 new cases of COVID-19 it reported Wednesday. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the county remained unchanged at 12, and no local intensive care beds were available, according to Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website.

Coronavirus-linked deaths in Napa County have totaled 102 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020, with four of those fatalities occurring Monday. Two of the patients lived in Napa, one lived in American Canyon and a fourth was a Calistoga resident.

The American Canyon resident, a man older than 65, had received a partial vaccine dose, but the other three residents had not been inoculated against COVID-19, county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said earlier this week.

Local COVID-19 infections have trended downward since reaching a summertime one-week high of 324 in mid-August, but that decrease has leveled off so far this month. Napa County reported 147 positive tests Oct. 1-7, only one less case than the week before.