Napa County reports 175 COVID-19 cases, 1 death to start the week

Napa County reported its 55th death of the pandemic Monday, a man over the age of 65 who died in the county.

The tally of positive cases grew by 175, for a total of 8,373 since the first reports in March. New cases have been on a downward trend for the past two weeks.

Twenty-five COVID patients were in Napa County hospitals Monday, one less than on Friday.

The availability of Intensive Care beds in Napa County rose from 8% at the end of last week to 23%. The percentage of empty Bay Area ICU beds was 8.2%, a figure that hasn't changed in a week.

The county reported delivering 4,177 additional COVID vaccinations since Thursday, bringing the total to 23,342.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.