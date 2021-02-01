Napa County reports 175 COVID-19 cases, 1 death to start the week

Napa County reported its 55th death of the pandemic Monday, a man over the age of 65 who died in the county.
The tally of positive cases grew by 175, for a total of 8,373 since the first reports in March. New cases have been on a downward trend for the past two weeks.
Twenty-five COVID patients were in Napa County hospitals Monday, one less than on Friday.
The availability of Intensive Care beds in Napa County rose from 8% at the end of last week to 23%. The percentage of empty Bay Area ICU beds was 8.2%, a figure that hasn't changed in a week.
The county reported delivering 4,177 additional COVID vaccinations since Thursday, bringing the total to 23,342.
The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.
Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.
People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.
Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.
The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: HOMELESS AND PREGNANT: ONE NAPAN'S STORY
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Clay Bennett cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
California's EDD system has been dysfunctional for vast numbers of residents statewide. For some Napans, the missing checks had been their lif…
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Napa Valley is famous for its brick and mortar restaurant scene. But ghost kitchens centered on to-go service could change that.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
The Napa couple convicted of killing 3-year-old Kayleigh Slusher in 2014 will be resentenced after a state appeals court overturned one portio…
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.