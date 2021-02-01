 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 175 COVID-19 cases, 1 death to start the week
Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reported its 55th death of the pandemic Monday, a man over the age of 65 who died in the county.

The tally of positive cases grew by 175, for a total of 8,373 since the first reports in March. New cases have been on a downward trend for the past two weeks.

Twenty-five COVID patients were in Napa County hospitals Monday, one less than on Friday. 

The availability of Intensive Care beds in Napa County rose from 8% at the end of last week to 23%. The percentage of empty Bay Area ICU beds was 8.2%, a figure that hasn't changed in a week. 

The county reported delivering 4,177 additional COVID vaccinations since Thursday, bringing the total to 23,342.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor's note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

