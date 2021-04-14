There were 18 new COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Wednesday, bringing the total since March 2020 to 9,636 cases.

Deaths remained unchanged at 78, with local hospitals reporting treating five people for the virus.

Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Napa County residents and people who work here increased by 65 doses, with 105,033 doses given out since mid-December.

On Tuesday, the county reported that 43% of county residents — 60,789 people — are fully or partially vaccinated against the virus.

Also on Tuesday, the county learned that it would remain on the state's orange tier, allowing businesses that expanded operations a week earlier when the county returned to orange, to maintain current levels of operation.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

