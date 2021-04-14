We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Napa County residents and people who work here increased by 65 doses, with 105,033 doses given out since mid-December.
On Tuesday, the county reported that 43% of county residents — 60,789 people — are fully or partially vaccinated against the virus.
Also on Tuesday, the county learned that it would remain on the state's orange tier, allowing businesses that expanded operations a week earlier when the county returned to orange, to maintain current levels of operation.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
