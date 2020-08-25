Napa County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 1,365 cases. There have been 13 deaths, with 575 people listed as recovered.

The number of people who are hospitalized dropped from six on Monday to five.

The county reported Friday that it had been taken off the state’ monitoring list, a feat that if maintained for 14 consecutive days could result in some businesses being allow to reopen or offer indoor services and local school reopening as well.

To stay off the list, however, the county would have to average fewer than 10 cases a day, the county said — a standard the county is not currently meeting.

COVID-19 cases by city: Napa, 819; American Canyon, 240; Calistoga, 81; St. Helena, 48, and Yountville, 13.

The county reported Monday that the county COVID-19 testing capacity and availability this week, with test results currently coming back within three to five business days.

Testing times were available on Thursday and Friday at Napa Valley Expo.