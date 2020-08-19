Napa County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Wednesday.

This brings the pandemic’s total to 1,282 cases, with 13 deaths, including two reported Monday. The county lists 393 people as recovered.

There were nine local residents hospitalized as of Wednesday. There have been 82 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

To date, the city of Napa has been the home to 752 people diagnosed with the virus, with 219 from American Canyon, 80 from Calistoga, 40 from St. Helena and 13 from Yountville, with the remainder scattered in the unincorporated areas.

Statewide, there have been 641,610 confirmed cases and 11,545 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the New York Times database.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

The county set a record last week with 160 cases.