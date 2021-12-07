Napa County reports 19 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Nineteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced in their daily update Tuesday on the progress of COVID-19.
The latest update constitutes Napa County’s largest one-day increase in confirmed infections since Nov. 19, when the county reported 30 positive cases, although that total included delayed test results for 17 patients. Daily updates from the county Health and Human Services agency are based on when county health authorities become aware of infections, not the number of positive tests found by laboratories on that day, county officials have said.
Local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 remained at four on Tuesday, with 33% of local intensive care beds available.
In the Napa Valley Unified School District, positive COVID-19 tests increased to 14 last week from eight during the week of Nov. 15, the last before the public school system’s weeklong Thanksgiving recess. Thirteen of the infections affected students – accounting for 0.08% of the district’s enrollment of 16,603 across Napa and American Canyon – and one affected an employee, according to the NVUSD website.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com