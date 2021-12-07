 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County reports 19 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday

COVID-19 update

Nineteen more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health authorities announced in their daily update Tuesday on the progress of COVID-19.

The latest update constitutes Napa County’s largest one-day increase in confirmed infections since Nov. 19, when the county reported 30 positive cases, although that total included delayed test results for 17 patients. Daily updates from the county Health and Human Services agency are based on when county health authorities become aware of infections, not the number of positive tests found by laboratories on that day, county officials have said.

Local hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 remained at four on Tuesday, with 33% of local intensive care beds available.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, positive COVID-19 tests increased to 14 last week from eight during the week of Nov. 15, the last before the public school system’s weeklong Thanksgiving recess. Thirteen of the infections affected students – accounting for 0.08% of the district’s enrollment of 16,603 across Napa and American Canyon – and one affected an employee, according to the NVUSD website.

People are also reading…

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News