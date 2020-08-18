Napa County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

There were 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Tuesday.

This brings the pandemic's total to 1,264 cases, with 13 deaths, including two reported Monday. The county lists 393 people as recovered.

There were nine local residents hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday, the county reported.

To date, the city of Napa has been the home to 740 people diagnosed with the virus, with 217 from American Canyon, 77 from Calistoga, 40 from St. Helena and 13 from Yountville, with the remainder scattered in the unincorporated areas.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

The county set a record last week with 160 cases.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.