Napa County reports 194 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Tuesday reported 194 new COVID-19 cases as a recent surge continued.

The county on Monday had reported 51 new cases for a four-day period that included Christmas. That is a little on the low side for recent weeks, which may have contributed to Tuesday's high number.

“We can only report the data available to us, but it appears that there was a delay in processing new cases, so we expect to report a higher number tomorrow,” county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said on Monday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

That proved to be the case. By comparison, the county during November was reporting weekly totals below double digits.

How much of the recent rise in cases is due to the new omicron variant as opposed to the delta variant remains unclear. The county website reported 100% of December cases were omicron. But testing results were available for only one case.

Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, explained the situation in an email.

“Although we have submitted specimens for whole genome sequencing to find the omicron variant, it takes several weeks for results,” she said. “We expect to know more in the coming weeks about the prevalence of this variant in our community. “

The county on Tuesday reported 11 local hospitalizations due to COVID-19. That is up from nine on Monday. Intensive care units had 21% of their beds available.

Relucio stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and the booster shot, if eligible.

"Vaccinations guard against serious illness and reduce the burden on our hospital system,” she said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.