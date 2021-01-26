 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths
alert
Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total since Friday to five deaths, and 52 deaths since March.

The latest casualties were a man under 65 and a woman over 65. Both died inside the county, officials reported.

There were 83 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday, suggesting a downward trend since a record 681 cases were reported the week ending Jan. 15.

There have been 8,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since March.

Napa County said local hospitals had 24 COVID patients, with an Intensive Care Unit vacancy of 0.0%. This was down from 10% on Monday. Regionally, hospitals had an unchanged 8.2% ICU vacancy rate.

On Monday, the state lifted regional stay home orders for all regions, including Napa County and the Bay Area. Starting immediately, this will allow restaurants and wineries to again serve the public outdoors, and barbershops and hair salons can reopen.

The county is now operating under the restrictions of the Purple Tier which was in effect until mid-December when the now-lifted stay home order was imposed.

When, where and who: your Napa County coronavirus vaccination questions, answered

The county said 17,583 people had received COVID vaccinations as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,752 since Monday.

A program to vaccine county residents is being rolled out, starting first with frontline health care workers as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities.

As the program expands, other groups and finally the general population will be offered the vaccine.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.

Need a COVID-19 test in Napa County? Here's where to find one

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

 

SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA COUNTY'S LEAST EXPENSIVE HOME IN DECEMBER 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

 

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News