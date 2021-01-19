Napa County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

With 12 days still remaining in January, Napa County has already reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths this month.

The county reported two deaths on Tuesday, bringing the monthly total to 12. The previous record had been 11 deaths in December. Forty-one people have died since the first death in March.

Tuesday's deaths involved a male over 65 and a woman under 65, the county said.

Napa County reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the week's total so far to 441 cases. There have been 7,598 confirmed cases since March.

Hospitalizations in Napa County dropped to 25, down one since Monday and down four since Friday. Local hospitals reported Intensive Care Unit capacity of 2.9%; it had been 0% for several weeks. ICU capacity for the Bay Area was 7.4%, also the highest in more than two weeks.

Napa County is beginning to ask people to sign up for the COVID vaccine for when it becomes available for larger populations of residents.