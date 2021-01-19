 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths
Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

With 12 days still remaining in January, Napa County has already reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths this month.

The county reported two deaths on Tuesday, bringing the monthly total to 12. The previous record had been 11 deaths in December. Forty-one people have died since the first death in March.

Tuesday's deaths involved a male over 65 and a woman under 65, the county said.

Napa County reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the week's total so far to 441 cases. There have been 7,598 confirmed cases since March.

Hospitalizations in Napa County dropped to 25, down one since Monday and down four since Friday. Local hospitals reported Intensive Care Unit capacity of 2.9%; it had been 0% for several weeks. ICU capacity for the Bay Area was 7.4%, also the highest in more than two weeks.

Napa County is beginning to ask people to sign up for the COVID vaccine for when it becomes available for larger populations of residents.

The form for showing interest in vaccination is available at www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines. People can find out if they fall under the initial categories that could be eligible for vaccinations either immediately or over the next couple of months.

Currently, the county’s vaccination clinics are invitation-only and are accessed by scheduled appointments, the county said in a Nixle message Thursday afternoon.

People with questions about the vaccination program can call the county at 707-253-4540.

Officials noted that vaccine supplies are limited, and it is uncertain from week to week how many vaccines will be available to the county.

The county recommends testing for people who are symptomatic, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable populations. Go to countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus

