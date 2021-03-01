Napa County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths since Friday's update

Two males over age 65 are Napa County's latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the county's death count since March to 71, the county reported Monday.
One of the deaths was in Napa County, the other outside the county, officials reported.
Another 46 people tested positive for COVID-19, pushing the county's total over the past 11 months to 9,019 confirmed cases.
COVID cases have been trending down since peaking in January, but there was a slight upswing last week, the county reported. Napa County could move from the purple tier to the red tier on March 10 if cases remain at a reduced level.
Deaths peaked in January at 25, dropping to 15 deaths reported in February.
Administered vaccine doses rose by 894 since Friday to 49,629 doses since mid-December. Napa County has a population of 140,000. Two of the three federally approved vaccines require two doses per person.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
Napa County technically entered into Phase 1b of vaccinations in mid-January, though officials say real time administration of doses is lagging significantly.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
