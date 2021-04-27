Napa County reported its first COVID-19 deaths in over a month — a man under age 65 who died out of county and a woman over 65 who died in county.

These were the county's 79th and 80th deaths since March 2020 and the first deaths since the week of March 22.

New COVID cases continue at a reduced level, with 10 cases reported Tuesday, following a weekend tally of 12 cases reported on Monday.

The number of COVID patients in local hospitals declined from nine on Monday to eight on Tuesday, the county said.

The county reported that another 1,927 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered, bringing the total since mid-December to 148,192 doses for county residents and people who work here.

Over 40% of county residents are now considered fully vaccinated, as the county plans new strategies to boost public participation.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

