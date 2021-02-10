Napa County reports 2 COVID deaths; prepares to switch to state's vaccine sign-up system

The county is working to call nearly 200 elderly residents who do not have email to sign them up, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer.

As appointments for the age 75-plus group become available based on vaccine availability, people will receive a clinic email inviting them to register for an appointment on the California COVID-19 Enrollment Portal CalVax.

Those who signed up without an email will receive a call from the county’s call center to assist in scheduling their appointment, the Nixle message said.

The county said it would continue to pull names from the county's form to schedule appointments as vaccine doses become available until the transition to MyTurn is complete on or around March 1.

Those under age 75 who have not yet registered are asked to State’s MyTurn tool at https://myturn.ca.gov/

Both Napa County Public Health and St. Helena Hospital said they have enough vaccine this week to give second doses to everyone who had been scheduled to receive one.