Napa County reports 2 more deaths Wednesday as COVID-19 case count soars

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the new restrictions could hit the Bay Area in mid-to-late December and last for at least three weeks.

Among other things, the order limits restaurants to take out and delivery only and closes hair salons and winery tastings. It limits retail to 20% capacity. It prohibits gatherings, though it does allow public worship services outside.

In a positive development, Napa County said Tuesday that the first 1,950 doses of a COVID vaccine could be available to health care workers within two weeks.

Five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco — have already imposed the stay-at-home order on their own. Napa County is waiting until the state trigger is reached.

As of Wednesday, 19 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Tuesday.

Since March, 3,813 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 1,900 cases are currently considered active, the county said.

Among county cases, the most common symptoms are: 33% cough, 30% headaches; 30% fever, 27% loss of taste or smell, 26% muscle ache, 20% sore throat, 17% chills, 13% running nose, 12% shortness of breath and 10% diarrhea, the county reported.