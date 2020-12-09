Napa County reports 2 more deaths Wednesday as COVID-19 case count soars

Just as COVID-19 cases have been surging over the past four weeks in Napa County, so have deaths attributable to the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the county reported two more deaths — the third and fourth deaths this week — bringing the local toll to 23.
There were two additional deaths reported last week when the county had a record high 385 cases. With the addition of 80 cases reported Wednesday, this week is on a pace to set a new case record.
Wednesday's deaths were two men, both over 65, who died in Napa County, said Janet Upton, the county's public information officer. The deaths reported Monday were a man over 65 and a female under 65, she said.
A similar trend — rising case and death counts — is occurring throughout much of California and the nation where records in both categories are being set almost daily.
On Tuesday, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officers, warned the Board of Supervisors that Napa County could soon fall under the state's new stay-at-home order when the Bay Area's intensive care unit bed availability falls below 15%. On Tuesday, ICU availability in the Bay Area was about 24%. On Wednesday it had fallen to 20.9%.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the new restrictions could hit the Bay Area in mid-to-late December and last for at least three weeks.
Among other things, the order limits restaurants to take out and delivery only and closes hair salons and winery tastings. It limits retail to 20% capacity. It prohibits gatherings, though it does allow public worship services outside.
In a positive development, Napa County said Tuesday that the first 1,950 doses of a COVID vaccine could be available to health care workers within two weeks.
Five Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara and San Francisco — have already imposed the stay-at-home order on their own. Napa County is waiting until the state trigger is reached.
As of Wednesday, 19 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one since Tuesday.
Since March, 3,813 county residents have tested positive for the virus and 1,900 cases are currently considered active, the county said.
Among county cases, the most common symptoms are: 33% cough, 30% headaches; 30% fever, 27% loss of taste or smell, 26% muscle ache, 20% sore throat, 17% chills, 13% running nose, 12% shortness of breath and 10% diarrhea, the county reported.
The county is encouraging people to be tested for the virus although there are often delays in getting an appointment.
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites that range from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.
