Napa County reports 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing local total to 163

Two more more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 163, the county announced Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 decreased from three to two on Thursday, while the number of residents who have recovered from the virus rose from 99 to 103, according to an update on the county’s website.

Three people have died in Napa County due to coronavirus complications, out of the 4,854 who have succumbed to the disease across California.

On Monday, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, said a recent upsurge in local cases, including 31 cases last week and 12 more on Monday, was largely the result of increased socialization during the long Memorial Day weekend. Relucio urged residents to continue isolating as much as possible with household members and avoid hosting any large gatherings.

Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.