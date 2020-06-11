Napa County reports 2 new coronavirus cases, bringing local total to 163

Two more more people in Napa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of local infections to 163, the county announced Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized locally with COVID-19 decreased from three to two on Thursday, while the number of residents who have recovered from the virus rose from 99 to 103, according to an update on the county’s website.
Three people have died in Napa County due to coronavirus complications, out of the 4,854 who have succumbed to the disease across California.
On Monday, Dr. Karen Relucio, the county’s public health officer, said a recent upsurge in local cases, including 31 cases last week and 12 more on Monday, was largely the result of increased socialization during the long Memorial Day weekend. Relucio urged residents to continue isolating as much as possible with household members and avoid hosting any large gatherings.
Napa County is encouraging residents to be tested for the coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required.
As of Wednesday, 13,207 tests had been administered to Napa County residents, with 12,995 tests coming back negative. Results are pending on 49 people, the county reported.
To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.