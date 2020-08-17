Napa County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 39 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total to 1,245 cases since March.

There were two new deaths -- one a Napa County resident and the other a person from another county who was living in a Napa congregate care facility, the county said.

The two new deaths bring the local total to 13 people since the first death in March.

Of the 1,245 cases since March, 393 people are listed as recovered, the county said.

Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.

The county set a record last week with 160 cases

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.