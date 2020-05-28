Napa County reports 2 new COVID cases, encourages more testing

Napa County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 111.
The county reports 8,344 tests administered so far, with 8,180 coming back negative; 53 are still awaiting results.
There have been three deaths in Napa County. There are 53 active cases, none hospitalized, and 56 people have recovered.
On Thursday, the county also encouraged residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
“COVID-19 testing is encouraged for all adults that live or work in Napa County,” the county said in a news release. “Testing confirms whether an individual actively has COVID-19 and may be spreading the virus without symptoms. Testing is a key data point for the State of California to consider re-opening and therefore general public participation is critical.”
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
The bulk of cases in Napa County are in the city of Napa, with 73 cases, and the unincorporated areas east of the city, with 6. American Canyon has seen 18 cases.
Statewide, there have been nearly 102,00 confirmed cases, with 3,918 deaths. Nationally, there have been more than 1.7 million cases, with just over 101,000 deaths.
