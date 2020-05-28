Napa County reports 2 new COVID cases, encourages more testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 111.

The county reports 8,344 tests administered so far, with 8,180 coming back negative; 53 are still awaiting results.

There have been three deaths in Napa County. There are 53 active cases, none hospitalized, and 56 people have recovered.

On Thursday, the county also encouraged residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

“COVID-19 testing is encouraged for all adults that live or work in Napa County,” the county said in a news release. “Testing confirms whether an individual actively has COVID-19 and may be spreading the virus without symptoms. Testing is a key data point for the State of California to consider re-opening and therefore general public participation is critical.”

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.