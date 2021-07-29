Napa County reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, nine in hospitals

Twenty more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, bringing the total number of local cases to 10,420, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 symptoms also increased for a second straight day, from seven to nine, according to Napa County’s daily update on its informational website on the virus. In all, 461 patients have been taken to hospitals as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.

New infections in the county have increased for four straight weeks, reaching 102 for July 16-22. That total included 46 positive cases reported July 22, the largest single-day total since Feb. 5, although the caseload remains below the 100-plus infections reported daily in February during a wintertime surge in COVID-19 spread.

Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 22, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.