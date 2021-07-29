Napa County reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, nine in hospitals

Twenty more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, bringing the total number of local cases to 10,420, officials announced Thursday afternoon.
The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 symptoms also increased for a second straight day, from seven to nine, according to Napa County’s daily update on its informational website on the virus. In all, 461 patients have been taken to hospitals as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
New infections in the county have increased for four straight weeks, reaching 102 for July 16-22. That total included 46 positive cases reported July 22, the largest single-day total since Feb. 5, although the caseload remains below the 100-plus infections reported daily in February during a wintertime surge in COVID-19 spread.
Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 22, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.
California’s Department of Public Health is recommending that people resume wearing masks in indoor public areas even if they have been fully vaccinated, as protection against a more contagious Delta variant of the virus that accounts for a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The shift follows a similar recommendation made Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the federal agency previously said that fully vaccinated people could skip face coverings indoors.
More than 62% of Californians 12 and older have received full vaccination against the coronavirus, along with 74% of eligible Napa County residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com