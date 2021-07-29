 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, nine in hospitals

Napa County reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, nine in hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Twenty more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, bringing the total number of local cases to 10,420, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 symptoms also increased for a second straight day, from seven to nine, according to Napa County’s daily update on its informational website on the virus. In all, 461 patients have been taken to hospitals as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in California in early 2020.

New infections in the county have increased for four straight weeks, reaching 102 for July 16-22. That total included 46 positive cases reported July 22, the largest single-day total since Feb. 5, although the caseload remains below the 100-plus infections reported daily in February during a wintertime surge in COVID-19 spread.

Eighty-four people in Napa County have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 22, according to the county Health and Human Services agency.

California’s Department of Public Health is recommending that people resume wearing masks in indoor public areas even if they have been fully vaccinated, as protection against a more contagious Delta variant of the virus that accounts for a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The shift follows a similar recommendation made Tuesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the federal agency previously said that fully vaccinated people could skip face coverings indoors.

More than 62% of Californians 12 and older have received full vaccination against the coronavirus, along with 74% of eligible Napa County residents, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.

CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements, for Vaccinated Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings. If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world. Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance. suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public. In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents. CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances. The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News