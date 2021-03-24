Napa County reports 20% of eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported.

The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.

When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.

The county said 73,457 vaccine doses have been administered to people who live and work in the county, an increase of 1,277 doses since Tuesday's report.

New COVID-19 cases are continuing at a low rate this week, holding out the promise that the county could qualify for the state's less restrictive orange tier next week.

There have been 58 cases reported since Monday, including nine cases on Wednesday. The total for last week was 82 cases.

The deaths of 78 county residents have been tied to COVID-19 since last March. The only death reported this week occurred in January, but wasn't reported until now, the county said.