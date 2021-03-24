Napa County reports 20% of eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported.
The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.
When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.
The county said 73,457 vaccine doses have been administered to people who live and work in the county, an increase of 1,277 doses since Tuesday's report.
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
New COVID-19 cases are continuing at a low rate this week, holding out the promise that the county could qualify for the state's less restrictive orange tier next week.
There have been 58 cases reported since Monday, including nine cases on Wednesday. The total for last week was 82 cases.
The deaths of 78 county residents have been tied to COVID-19 since last March. The only death reported this week occurred in January, but wasn't reported until now, the county said.
Among deaths, 56% have been males, while non-Hispanic whites have comprised 45% and people identifying as Hispanic/Latinx 35%. Eighty-one percent of deaths have been people 65 years and over, including 27% 65 to 74, 24% 75 to 84 and 30% 85 or older.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.
WATCH NOW: NAPA EXOTIC PLANT MAKES SURPRISE BLOOM DURING PANDEMIC
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Jack Ohman cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Gordon Huether, who gave a Napa barber a space to work during the pandemic, will have his artworks displayed at the barber's new shop at Food City.
The path from addiction to recovery to helping fellow veterans had helped lead to a pardon for the Napa Valley transplant.
What's the latest for Napa's Food City center? A new partner and a new plan.
Napa Police report that a 15-year-old male had been found not guilty in Juvenile Court of assaulting a bicyclist on the Vine Trail.
Napa Valley's wine industry may never return to normal — and that could be a good thing, experts say.
Alyssa Piombo inherited her green thumb and now Napans are reaping the rewards. Check out Riza Plants in downtown Napa.
Check out this found film footage of 1966 Napa auto race ... in a shopping center parking lot now home to the outlet stores.
Major city avenues would be considered for upgrades and the inclusion of multi-story residential mixed with commercial.
The Napa Master Gardeners have moved their popular, annual tomato sale online this year.