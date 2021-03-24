 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County reports 20% of eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19
alert
Napa Public Health | COVID-19

Napa County reports 20% of eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Excluding children under age 16, 20% of local residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Napa County reported.

The county said 23,692 residents have full vaccine protection. The 20% calculation excludes those under age 16 for whom a vaccine has not yet been approved by the federal government, officials said.

When county residents of all ages are considered, the full protection figure is 17%.

The county said 73,457 vaccine doses have been administered to people who live and work in the county, an increase of 1,277 doses since Tuesday's report.

New COVID-19 cases are continuing at a low rate this week, holding out the promise that the county could qualify for the state's less restrictive orange tier next week.  

There have been 58 cases reported since Monday, including nine cases on Wednesday. The total for last week was 82 cases.

The deaths of 78 county residents have been tied to COVID-19 since last March. The only death reported this week occurred in January, but wasn't reported until now, the county said.

Among deaths, 56% have been males, while non-Hispanic whites have comprised 45% and people identifying as Hispanic/Latinx 35%. Eighty-one percent of deaths have been people 65 years and over, including 27% 65 to 74, 24% 75 to 84 and 30% 85 or older.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: NAPA EXOTIC PLANT MAKES SURPRISE BLOOM DURING PANDEMIC 

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A Calistoga preschool ribbon cutting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Vaccination rates map

  • Updated

This U.S. state map shows vaccination rates and statistics using data from the CDC, including the percent of state population receiving the 1s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News