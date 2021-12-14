Napa County reports 21 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Twenty-one more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department said in its daily update on COVID-19 spread Tuesday afternoon.

The update followed the county’s reporting of 38 positive tests for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, as well as 124 cases for the week of Dec. 3-9 – a 74% increase from the previous week and the most locally since Nov. 5-11.

Nine people were hospitalized in Napa County on Tuesday due to COVID-19, up from eight on Monday and six Friday, and 14% of local intensive care beds were available.

New coronavirus cases in California have jumped 47% in the last two weeks, leading Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce a new statewide mask-wearing mandate in public indoor spaces that will apply to vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike. The order takes effect Wednesday and will stay in force through Jan. 15.

In October, Napa had joined other Bay Area counties in outlining what public health advances would lead to a relaxation of mask-wearing rules. One of the conditions was a rollback in a county’s COVID-19 spread to the “moderate” level for at least three weeks, a yardstick Napa County never sustained for the required time before the state expanded its mandate.

To date, Napa County has recorded 13,562 positive tests for the virus, 628 hospitalizations and 106 deaths, with the most recent fatality on Nov. 29.

In the Napa Valley Unified School District, positive tests for the virus totaled 19 last week, up from 16 for the week of Nov. 29. Sixteen cases involved students – totaling 0.1% of NVUSD’s enrollment of 16,603 – and three involved employees, according to the district website.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

