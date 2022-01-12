Napa County reports 221 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Another 221 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on the spread of COVID-19.

The daily case count jumped from the 153 positive tests the county announced Tuesday. COVID-19 cases have been on the upswing locally, as elsewhere in the U.S., with the spread of the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant, and Napa County reported 880 new cases for the week ending Jan. 6 – followed by a one-day increase of 397 cases on Friday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Last week’s seven-day case count exceeds the previous one-week peak of 788 cases during a previous COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2020-21. Napa County is now reporting 59.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, and 15.6% of tests returned positive results during that time, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Sixteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Thursday due to COVID-19, and no local intensive-care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus’ spread.

Napa County reports 153 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday Another 153 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Tuesday in the latest update on …

The effect of the Omicron-driven surge on COVID-19 spread within Napa-area public schools is not yet clear. The most recent infection data from the Napa Valley Unified School District is from the week of Dec. 13, just before a three-week Christmas and New Year’s recess that ended Monday.

In the final week of classes in December, 21 people tested positive for the virus – 18 students attending classes in person, one student in at-home independent study, and two employees, according to the NVUSD website. The district, which reported 19 infections the week before, teaches about 16,600 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon.

School districts in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga last week distributed free at-home COVID-19 diagnostic kits to students ahead of their resumption of classes. The program was part of a California effort to supply test kits to public schools ahead of post-holiday reopenings, although shipments were delayed in various parts of the state.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.