Napa County reports 221 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Another 221 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on the spread of COVID-19.
The daily case count jumped from the 153 positive tests the county announced Tuesday. COVID-19 cases have been on the upswing locally, as elsewhere in the U.S., with the spread of the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant, and Napa County reported 880 new cases for the week ending Jan. 6 – followed by a one-day increase of 397 cases on Friday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Last week’s seven-day case count exceeds the previous one-week peak of 788 cases during a previous COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2020-21. Napa County is now reporting 59.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, and 15.6% of tests returned positive results during that time, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Sixteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Thursday due to COVID-19, and no local intensive-care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus’ spread.
People are also reading…
Another 153 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Tuesday in the latest update on …
The effect of the Omicron-driven surge on COVID-19 spread within Napa-area public schools is not yet clear. The most recent infection data from the Napa Valley Unified School District is from the week of Dec. 13, just before a three-week Christmas and New Year’s recess that ended Monday.
In the final week of classes in December, 21 people tested positive for the virus – 18 students attending classes in person, one student in at-home independent study, and two employees, according to the NVUSD website. The district, which reported 19 infections the week before, teaches about 16,600 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon.
Update: Free COVID-19 at-home test kits being given to students in Napa, American Canyon and Upvalley
Test kits will be given to NVUSD students Thursday to Saturday at drive-up stations outside the Napa and American Canyon high schools.
School districts in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga last week distributed free at-home COVID-19 diagnostic kits to students ahead of their resumption of classes. The program was part of a California effort to supply test kits to public schools ahead of post-holiday reopenings, although shipments were delayed in various parts of the state.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa's Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary rushes to build new animal enclosures after code enforcement complaint
The founders of Bleating Hearts Farm and Sanctuary have been hard at work to build new animal enclosures after the structures were found out o…
A body found in the Napa River last week was identified by the Napa County Coroner's office Wednesday as Crystal McCarthy. Her cause of death …
Napa Fire Department rescued two canoers from a slough on a stormy Christmas Day.
This Napa church and property in Alta Heights is for sale. What do you think should replace it?
Proponents of Mayacamas Charter Middle School file appeal with Office of Education, allege district analyses are flawed
After NVUSD unanimously vetoed a petition to open the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, those in support of the school have filed an appeal reg…
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
By replanting a portion of its property to grow feed for the various animals on the farm, Connolly Ranch will not only be teaching the next ge…
After wildfires ripped through Napa Valley, Stu Smith of Smith-Madrone Vineyards was thanking his lucky stars for the trees that somehow dodge…
The city of Napa, with the return of tourism, is in a strong economic place heading into 2022. But the omicron variant may dampen the local re…
Lake Curry is a reservoir in Napa County owned by Vallejo that hasn't been used since 1992.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com