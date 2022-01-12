 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County reports 221 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

COVID-19 update

Another 221 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, county health officials announced Wednesday afternoon in their daily update on the spread of COVID-19.

The daily case count jumped from the 153 positive tests the county announced Tuesday. COVID-19 cases have been on the upswing locally, as elsewhere in the U.S., with the spread of the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant, and Napa County reported 880 new cases for the week ending Jan. 6 – followed by a one-day increase of 397 cases on Friday.

Last week’s seven-day case count exceeds the previous one-week peak of 788 cases during a previous COVID-19 surge in the winter of 2020-21. Napa County is now reporting 59.8 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, and 15.6% of tests returned positive results during that time, Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Sixteen people were hospitalized in Napa County on Thursday due to COVID-19, and no local intensive-care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus’ spread.

The effect of the Omicron-driven surge on COVID-19 spread within Napa-area public schools is not yet clear. The most recent infection data from the Napa Valley Unified School District is from the week of Dec. 13, just before a three-week Christmas and New Year’s recess that ended Monday.

In the final week of classes in December, 21 people tested positive for the virus – 18 students attending classes in person, one student in at-home independent study, and two employees, according to the NVUSD website. The district, which reported 19 infections the week before, teaches about 16,600 children and teenagers in Napa and American Canyon.

School districts in Napa, St. Helena and Calistoga last week distributed free at-home COVID-19 diagnostic kits to students ahead of their resumption of classes. The program was part of a California effort to supply test kits to public schools ahead of post-holiday reopenings, although shipments were delayed in various parts of the state.

Omicron Patients Becoming , 'Really Sick in a Different Way'. Omicron Patients Becoming , 'Really Sick in a Different Way'. Yahoo! News reports a leading ER doctor says coronavirus infections associated with the Omicron variant are "making people really sick in a different way.". There's just SO much of it and it's impacting patients in different ways, Dr. Craig Spencer, associate professor in Emergency Medicine at Columbia University Medical, via Yahoo! News. Experts note that fewer Omicron patients required oxygen compared to those infected by previous variants. Health officials say coronavirus infections compounded by patients' preexisting conditions often trigger other life-threatening illnesses. It remains unclear if Omicron causes symptoms that differ from previous variants. Officials say the patients experiencing the worst symptoms are often unvaccinated. ...Hardly saw anyone who had gotten a booster because if they caught COVID-19 they're likely at home doing fine or having regular cold/flu-like symptoms. , Mucio Kit Delgado, assistant professor in Emergency Medicine at Penn Presbyterian Medical, via Yahoo! News. As of Jan. 3, 5,495 people in New York City had been hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Jan. 3, 5,495 people in New York City had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations in the city have increased fourfold in a matter of two weeks. Hospitalizations in the city have increased fourfold in a matter of two weeks. According to Yahoo! News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020. According to Yahoo! News, more New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 infections than at any point in May 2020

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

