Napa County reports 229 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

Another 229 people in Napa County have contracted the coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday afternoon.
The county’s latest update of confirmed COVID-19 cases was down slightly from the 269 reported Tuesday, which followed the confirmation of 375 positive tests during the weekend. Daily case counts remain well ahead of the infection rates seen last fall, after the peak of the Delta viral variant’s spread but before the arrival of the even more contagious Omicron strain.
Total infections in Napa County have totaled 21,144 during the two years of the pandemic’s spread in the U.S.
Twenty-three people were hospitalized due to the virus in Napa County on Wednesday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available, according to the informational website of the county Health and Human Services agency.
The county’s rate of full vaccination against COVID-19 stands at 75.1%, including 79% of residents who are at least 5 years old and eligible for inoculation. Fifty-five percent also have received booster vaccine doses, according to the county.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com