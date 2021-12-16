Napa County reports 23 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Another 23 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county Health and Human Services agency announced Thursday afternoon.
The latest daily update marks the third consecutive day that the county’s Health and Human Services agency reported more than 20 new positive tests for COVID-19. Thirty cases had been announced Wednesday and 21 on Tuesday, after 38 infections were reported for the Saturday-to-Monday weekend.
Napa County saw a 72% week-to-week increase in cases last week to 124 infections, its highest seven-day total since early November.
Ten people were hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, and 21% of local intensive care beds were available.
