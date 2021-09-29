 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Napa County reports 23 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday

COVID-19 update

Twenty-three more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department reported Wednesday afternoon on its COVID-19 informational website.

That figure was down from the 37 new infections announced Tuesday by the county’s Health and Human Services agency. Napa County’s death toll from the virus remained at 97, following the disclosure of a Rutherford man’s death Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Napa County was unchanged Wednesday at 13, and 5% of local intensive care beds were available.

With September approaching its end, new coronavirus cases for the month in Napa County had exceeded 700 as of Monday, down from more than 1,100 in August but still well above the 119 infections reported in June before COVID-19’s faster-spreading Delta variant triggered a summertime surge, according to county statistics.

While many in Napa County are already vaccinated against COVID-19, a number of locals have yet to get their first, or second, shots. OLE Health of Napa offers a free shot clinic every Tuesday afternoon.

