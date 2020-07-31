Napa county reports 23 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total since March to 888.

So far, more than half of the cases in Napa County have come in July.

Deaths remained at 8 and the number of persons hospitalized dropped for the second straight day, down to 13 on Friday.

Of the 888 cases, 487 are active and 393 are listed as recovered.

The county has administered more than 32,500 tests, but the exact total remains unavailable due to a glitch in the state reporting system.

The surge of cases in July contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose earlier this month.

To reverse the rise in cases, public health officials have urged the public to wear masks, reduce mixing with people outside their household “bubble” to the maximum extent possible, observe at least 6 feet of social distancing and wash their hands often.

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.