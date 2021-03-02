Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

On a day when officials confirmed that Napa County would be moving from purple to red tiers on Wednesday, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 72.

Napa is moving to a less restrictive tier because COVID cases have dropped from their January highs. Residents are urged to continuing practicing social distancing, wash their hand regularly and wear masks in public.

The latest death was a woman over age 65 who died in the county, officials said.

There have been three deaths reported this week. Fatalities are considered a "lagging indicator" that can follow a surge in cases weeks after they have begun to fall, health experts say.

The average age of COVID fatalities in the county remains at 76 years, with males 56% of cases, the county said Tuesday. Broken down by race/ethnicity, 46% of deaths are non-Hispanic whites, 35% Hispanic/Latinx, 7% Asian, 7% other and 5% unknown.

Deaths by age group: under 65, 19%; 65 to 74, 25%; 75-84, 25% and 85 and older, 31%.