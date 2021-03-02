Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

On a day when officials confirmed that Napa County would be moving from purple to red tiers on Wednesday, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 72.
Napa is moving to a less restrictive tier because COVID cases have dropped from their January highs. Residents are urged to continuing practicing social distancing, wash their hand regularly and wear masks in public.
The latest death was a woman over age 65 who died in the county, officials said.
There have been three deaths reported this week. Fatalities are considered a "lagging indicator" that can follow a surge in cases weeks after they have begun to fall, health experts say.
The average age of COVID fatalities in the county remains at 76 years, with males 56% of cases, the county said Tuesday. Broken down by race/ethnicity, 46% of deaths are non-Hispanic whites, 35% Hispanic/Latinx, 7% Asian, 7% other and 5% unknown.
Deaths by age group: under 65, 19%; 65 to 74, 25%; 75-84, 25% and 85 and older, 31%.
Since December, the county said 50,667 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to county residents, an increase of 1,038 doses since Monday's report.
The county said 29% of local Intensive Care Unit beds were available, while across the Bay Area availability was 27.8%. The Bay Area rate was the highest in several months.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.
Napa County technically entered into Phase 1b of vaccinations in mid-January, though officials say real time administration of doses is lagging significantly.
For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
