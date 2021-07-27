Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Twenty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, public health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.

The latest infections have raised the county’s cumulative COVID-19 case count to 10,370 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

New cases have increased in each of the last four weeks, with 102 recorded July 16-22, up 92% from the week before. The 46 infections reported Thursday were Napa County’s highest one-day total since Feb. 5, at the tail end of a wintertime infection surge, the county’s COVID-19 informational website indicated.

Four people are currently being treated at Napa County hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of local patients during the pandemic to 457, the health department reported. Eighty-four people in the county have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 20.

The county did not indicate the vaccination status of the new cases or those in the hospital.