Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Twenty-four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Napa County, public health authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.
The latest infections have raised the county’s cumulative COVID-19 case count to 10,370 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the daily online update by Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency.
New cases have increased in each of the last four weeks, with 102 recorded July 16-22, up 92% from the week before. The 46 infections reported Thursday were Napa County’s highest one-day total since Feb. 5, at the tail end of a wintertime infection surge, the county’s COVID-19 informational website indicated.
Four people are currently being treated at Napa County hospitals for COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of local patients during the pandemic to 457, the health department reported. Eighty-four people in the county have died of coronavirus-related causes, the most recent on July 20.
The county did not indicate the vaccination status of the new cases or those in the hospital.
Last week’s COVID-19 cases continued a pattern of the virus infecting younger patients than early in the pandemic, when seniors were considered most vulnerable to infection and serious illness, according to the county website. People in their 30s accounted for the largest share of new cases at 24%, with another 18% of infections affecting those in their 20s.
Napa County’s COVID-19 vaccination program has provided 204,065 doses as of Friday, up 1,695 from the previous week.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com