Napa County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

With the 24 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, Napa County has now had 1,758 confirmed cases since March.

There were six people hospitalized as of Monday, the county reported. Since March, there have been 13 deaths, but no deaths since Aug. 17.

Napa County has a virus death rate of .9%, the county said. Currently, 187 people have active cases and 1,558 have recovered.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus. To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

