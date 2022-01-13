 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County reports 246 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday continued reporting high COVID-19 new case numbers and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to hold steady.

The county reported another 246 new cases, which is triple the weekly — much less daily — totals being reported in late November. The number doesn’t include people who test positive using home testing kits.

Eighteen people with COVID-19 were in local hospitals as of Thursday, same as the previous Thursday. The high during the winter surge of last year was 26 in a day.

The county reported 5% of intensive care unit beds at local hospitals were available.

Omicron is destroying many travel plans, but experts say now is the time to book later in the year. Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste explains.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

