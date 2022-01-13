Napa County reports 246 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday continued reporting high COVID-19 new case numbers and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to hold steady.

The county reported another 246 new cases, which is triple the weekly — much less daily — totals being reported in late November. The number doesn’t include people who test positive using home testing kits.

Eighteen people with COVID-19 were in local hospitals as of Thursday, same as the previous Thursday. The high during the winter surge of last year was 26 in a day.

The county reported 5% of intensive care unit beds at local hospitals were available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

