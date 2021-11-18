 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 update

Another 25 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Thursday in its daily update on COVID-19’s local spread.

The latest tally is the county’s largest since it reported 25 positive tests Nov. 10. Daily reports are based on the number of cases the county becomes aware of on a given day, and not the number of positive cases found by labs that day, according to the county.

Ten people were hospitalized locally due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the informational website operated by Napa County Public Health.

Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District announced 16 total COVID-19 positive tests last week, two fewer than the week before.

Twelve of the new infections during the week of Nov. 6 affected students attending in-person classes, one affected a a student in at-home independent study, and the remaining three cases were of district staff members, according to NVUSD’s weekly update on the virus.

Overall, the positive tests affected 0.08% of the district’s 16,603 students across Napa and American Canyon, and 0.18% of its staff of 1,674.

Napa County reported a 68.8% rate of full vaccination across its entire population. In addition, county Public Health on Wednesday announced it is opening COVID-19 booster shots to all adults 18 and older who have gone at least six months since receiving a second dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna. Previously, federal and state authorities had recommended third doses only for certain groups at higher risk of contracting the virus, including those 65 and older and people with pre-existing health problems.

More than 80% of people who are vaccinated got their vaccination more than six months ago, which means protection is waning for millions of people as we head into the holiday season. The CDC, last month, recommended anyone 65 years or older, as well as adults with underlying medical conditions or who work in high-risk jobs, get a COVID-19 booster shot.  In San Francisco, at this point, only around one in three eligible seniors have heeded that call. "We're starting to see hospitalizations in that group even though they have been vaccinated and some deaths," infectious diseases specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.   Across California, fewer people have been getting boosters than anticipated.  State officials are now trying to give boosters a boost, asking health providers to get proactive in their outreach and ordering that for anyone 18 and older, they "not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster."That exceeds federal guidelines, as the FDA is still considering Pfizer's request for emergency authorization of its booster for all adults.  California's move to open booster shot eligibility to millions comes amid, once again, a rising number of infections and, from the governor, a rising level of concern. "We enjoyed the summer where we had the lowest case rates in the summer for a large portion of the summer. Just yesterday we went up to about 16th lowest," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "That moved rather quickly. I say that not to alarm people, but to caution folks."The governor's push to vaccinate is meeting push back. This week, protesters on Thursday gathered on the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge to protest against vaccine mandates. In California, and nationwide, doctors are becoming less hopeful that enough people will get vaccinated to end winter waves of the virus. "We're going to navigate this new world where infections are going to happen," Chin-Hong said. "We're moving from an epidemic or pandemic situation to endemic, where it's probably going to surge every winter as a new normal.  Because, it appears, COVID isn't going away anytime soon, boosting the immune systems of the already-vaccinated up to snuff is rising as a public health priority.  "If you've got your vaccine more than six months ago and you got breakthrough infection, you might be protected if you're otherwise healthy and younger," Chin-Hong said. "But it doesn't mean that you won't carry infection that may then spread to someone else."

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register.

