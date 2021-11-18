Napa County reports 25 more COVID-19 cases

Another 25 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, the county health department announced Thursday in its daily update on COVID-19’s local spread.
The latest tally is the county’s largest since it reported 25 positive tests Nov. 10. Daily reports are based on the number of cases the county becomes aware of on a given day, and not the number of positive cases found by labs that day, according to the county.
Ten people were hospitalized locally due to COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the informational website operated by Napa County Public Health.
Meanwhile, the Napa Valley Unified School District announced 16 total COVID-19 positive tests last week, two fewer than the week before.
Twelve of the new infections during the week of Nov. 6 affected students attending in-person classes, one affected a a student in at-home independent study, and the remaining three cases were of district staff members, according to NVUSD’s weekly update on the virus.
Overall, the positive tests affected 0.08% of the district’s 16,603 students across Napa and American Canyon, and 0.18% of its staff of 1,674.
Napa County reported a 68.8% rate of full vaccination across its entire population. In addition, county Public Health on Wednesday announced it is opening COVID-19 booster shots to all adults 18 and older who have gone at least six months since receiving a second dose of the vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna. Previously, federal and state authorities had recommended third doses only for certain groups at higher risk of contracting the virus, including those 65 and older and people with pre-existing health problems.
