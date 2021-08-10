Napa County reports 25 more people test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-five more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced in the county’s daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The increase follows a report of 58 new local infections over the Friday-Monday weekend, and brings Napa County’s total number of cases to 10,723 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020. Thirteen people are hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus, the same number as on Monday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website.
After steadily declining from a wintertime infection spike, Napa County cases have gone up for six weeks running, reaching 187 from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase from a week earlier. As of late July, the county reported that 72% of new cases were among people not yet vaccinated against the virus.
Despite the summertime increase, Napa County’s COVID-19 caseload remains below the levels from earlier in the year, when new cases peaked a 681 a week in January and as many as 35 people at a time were hospitalized.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, two major music concert programs in Napa are requiring spectators to verify full vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus in order to attend. Producers of the BottleRock festival earlier announced a verification mandate for the event Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo, and directors of the Oxbow RiverStage concert series – which starts Saturday and continues into October – on Tuesday confirmed a similar policy, with guests needing to show they have been fully inoculated for at least two weeks or have tested negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of entry.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley
Camille Creek Community School
Vineyard Valley evacuation
Vineyard Valley evacuation
National Night Out
Turf replacement at the Napa Valley Expo
Building trades workers at council meeting
Kirk Venge
Tyson and Audrey Lundin
Napa Valley 1839 FC players and coaches celebrate
National Night Out
Carpy ’21 Men’s Softball All Star Game
Share the Care just opened its first storefront at 162 S. Coombs St.
Napans send 500 postcards to mom during pandemic
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com