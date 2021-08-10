Napa County reports 25 more people test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-five more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced in the county’s daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The increase follows a report of 58 new local infections over the Friday-Monday weekend, and brings Napa County’s total number of cases to 10,723 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020. Thirteen people are hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus, the same number as on Monday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website.

After steadily declining from a wintertime infection spike, Napa County cases have gone up for six weeks running, reaching 187 from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase from a week earlier. As of late July, the county reported that 72% of new cases were among people not yet vaccinated against the virus.

Despite the summertime increase, Napa County’s COVID-19 caseload remains below the levels from earlier in the year, when new cases peaked a 681 a week in January and as many as 35 people at a time were hospitalized.