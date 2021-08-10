 Skip to main content
Napa County reports 25 more people test positive for COVID-19

Napa County reports 25 more people test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 update

Twenty-five more people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials announced in the county’s daily COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The increase follows a report of 58 new local infections over the Friday-Monday weekend, and brings Napa County’s total number of cases to 10,723 since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020. Thirteen people are hospitalized in Napa County due to the virus, the same number as on Monday, according to the county’s informational COVID-19 website.

After steadily declining from a wintertime infection spike, Napa County cases have gone up for six weeks running, reaching 187 from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase from a week earlier. As of late July, the county reported that 72% of new cases were among people not yet vaccinated against the virus.

Despite the summertime increase, Napa County’s COVID-19 caseload remains below the levels from earlier in the year, when new cases peaked a 681 a week in January and as many as 35 people at a time were hospitalized.

In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases, two major music concert programs in Napa are requiring spectators to verify full vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus in order to attend. Producers of the BottleRock festival earlier announced a verification mandate for the event Sept. 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo, and directors of the Oxbow RiverStage concert series – which starts Saturday and continues into October – on Tuesday confirmed a similar policy, with guests needing to show they have been fully inoculated for at least two weeks or have tested negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of entry.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

