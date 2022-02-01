 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County reports 269 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

COVID-19 update

Another 269 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.

The latest update by the county Health and Human Services agency on COVID-19’s spread follows the reporting of 375 new cases over the weekend, and a local seven-day record of 1,993 infections for the week ending Thursday.

Positive tests have exceeded 1,000 in each of the last three weeks as Napa County deals with the country’s latest COVID-19 surge, driven by the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant.

Twenty-two people were being hospitalized in the county with the virus on Tuesday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the Napa public school system decreased last week but remained far above the double-digit case counts it saw until late last year.

The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 453 positive tests during the week of Jan. 24, down from 590 a week earlier. That total includes 408 cases among students, or 2.46% among the total student body of 16,603.

Forty-eight NVUSD employees – 2.87% of the district staff – also tested positive for the virus last week, up from 20 the previous week.

