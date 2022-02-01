Napa County reports 269 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Another 269 people in Napa County have tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities announced Tuesday afternoon.
The latest update by the county Health and Human Services agency on COVID-19’s spread follows the reporting of 375 new cases over the weekend, and a local seven-day record of 1,993 infections for the week ending Thursday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
Positive tests have exceeded 1,000 in each of the last three weeks as Napa County deals with the country’s latest COVID-19 surge, driven by the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant.
Twenty-two people were being hospitalized in the county with the virus on Tuesday, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the Napa public school system decreased last week but remained far above the double-digit case counts it saw until late last year.
The Napa Valley Unified School District reported 453 positive tests during the week of Jan. 24, down from 590 a week earlier. That total includes 408 cases among students, or 2.46% among the total student body of 16,603.
People are also reading…
Forty-eight NVUSD employees – 2.87% of the district staff – also tested positive for the virus last week, up from 20 the previous week.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Speed limits on 12 city of Napa street segments are set to be decreased five miles per hour from current limits following Napa City Council ac…
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
A Yountville hotel complex has set a new record in Napa County.
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa County fears proposed California wildfire safety rules might thwart some fire victims from rebuilding homes and some wineries from making…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com