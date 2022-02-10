Napa County reports 271 new COVID-19 cases

Napa County on Thursday reported 271 new COVID-19 cases, about in line with other daily totals reported this week.

Nineteen people were in local hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the county said. That compares to 21 on Wednesday. The county during the Omicron surge hit a peak of 27 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 27.

Napa County’s weekly case count fell last week for the first time after eight consecutive weeks of increases, by 30%. Should this week’s totals to be reported on Friday also fall, it could confirm that the Omicron surge has crested and is heading down in the county.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

