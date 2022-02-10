 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa County reports 271 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County on Thursday reported 271 new COVID-19 cases, about in line with other daily totals reported this week.

Nineteen people were in local hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday, the county said. That compares to 21 on Wednesday. The county during the Omicron surge hit a peak of 27 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 27.

Napa County’s weekly case count fell last week for the first time after eight consecutive weeks of increases, by 30%. Should this week’s totals to be reported on Friday also fall, it could confirm that the Omicron surge has crested and is heading down in the county.

Celebrity Mr. Monopoly visited downtown Napa to announce a Napa Valley version of the popular game. It will be available starting in October from a company called Top Trumps.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mr. Monopoly visits downtown Napa, has plans for new game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News