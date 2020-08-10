Napa County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

There were 28 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past three days, Napa County reported Monday, but cautioned that the true count may be higher.
Problems with the state's electronic lab reporting system are resulting in undercounts, the county said. The state is working to resolve the problem, the county said.
The latest COVID-19-related death brings the county's total to 11 since March, the county said. There were nine Napa County residents in hospitals as of Monday.
The number of confirmed cases since March is 1,074.
Napa County has experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of July. The surge contributed to Napa County being placed on the state’s County Monitoring List and forced a variety of businesses, including indoor dining, barber shop and hair salons, to reclose last month.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo.
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus, while acknowledging that it currently often takes two weeks or more to get results. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
